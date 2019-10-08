IAF celebrates 87th anniversary today, Service chiefs pay tributes at National War Memorials

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday and the IAF has planned to mark the anniversary at its Hindan Base with a spectacular air display showcasing both vintage aircraft and modern fleet.

The IAF was formed on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions. The foundation day of IAF this year falls on the same day when India celebrates the strength and victory of good over evil to mark the occasion of 'Vijaydashmi'.

Indian Air Force in a tweet greeted the air-warriors and their families on the occasion of 87th Air Force Day. IAF in a tweet said, "#AFDay19: On the occasion of 87th Anniversary, Indian Air Force extends its heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors & their families. The Courage, Valour, Commitment, Dedication & Zeal are inspiration for all."

Earlier today, chiefs of three services, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Delhi: Chiefs of three services, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Indian Air Force Chief, RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, pay tributes at National War Memorial on #IndianForceDay. pic.twitter.com/kFyKneKvfL — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to 'air warriors and their families'. "Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," he write.

IAF has a number of events scheduled for today which will be attended by several prominent leaders and Army officials. The event organised by IAF will also honour the units which have performed well and proved their valor on several incidents. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's 51 Squadron is also to be honored at the event. The other units in the award list include Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal’s 601 Signal Unit and number 9 squadron, whose Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft carried out the Balakot strikes.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Paris, will today receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, in France.