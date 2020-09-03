IAF chief RKS Bhadauria visits eastern air bases amid India-China border row

New Delhi: In the view of the current border tension with China, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria visited air bases in the eastern sector while Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Leh to review the operational preparedness of the troops along LAC in eastern Ladakh where armies of the two nations are in a standoff position for over three months.

The Air Force chief is visiting premier air bases in the eastern sector to review the level of operational preparedness and capability enhancement.

वायु सेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया ने ०२ सितंबर २०२० को पूर्वी वायु कमान (ईएसी) के सीमावर्ती हवाई ठिकानों का दौरा किया। वहां उपस्थित वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने वायु सेना प्रमुख को लड़ाकू इकाइयों की तत्काल स्थिति और उनकी तैयारियों से अवगत कराया। pic.twitter.com/uweeFSmFja — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 3, 2020

RKS Bhadauria also interacted with air warriors serving at these bases.

वायु सेना प्रमुख ने अपनी यात्रा के दौरान वायु योद्धाओं से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने स्टेशन कर्मियों द्वारा वहां पर उपस्थित सभी हथियार प्रणालियों के बेहतरीन रख रखाब एवम् भविष्य में उत्पन्न किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए उनकी तैयारियों की सराहना की। — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane reached Ladakh to review the ongoing security situation along the Line of Actual Control in the region.

Army sources said that during his 2-day tour of Ladakh, General Naravane will be briefed by senior field commanders on the ground situation along the LAC.

The visits of Bhadauria and Naravane come at a time when the border row between India and China is at its peak following the Indian Army's move to occupy the southern part of Pangong lake in Ladakh.

Indian Army also managed to occupy several mountain peaks which had been snatched away from India in the 1962 war, without firing a single shot.

General Naravane, who is visiting Leh to review the ongoing security situation there, will be briefed by the senior field commanders on the ground situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

A few days later on August 1, Indian security forces foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh. India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.