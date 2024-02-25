IAF Deploys Dornier Aircraft At Short Notice To Transport Liver From Pune To Delhi

In a humanitarian mission, the Indian Air Force deployed its Dornier aircraft o airlift a team of doctors from Army Hospital (R&R) to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi to save the life of a veteran. The mission was crucial given it was conducted at short notice.

Sharing the post on X, the IAF said, "An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a Veteran."

An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24.



The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a #Veteran.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #SavingLives pic.twitter.com/RoDkqsrSOt — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 25, 2024

Army Hospital (Research And Referral), also known as Army Hospital (R&R) is the apex flagship medical care centre for the armed forces where the personnel associated with armed forces and their familiy members get treatment.

It's often seen that Police and Traffic personnel establish a green corridor for transportation of organs or blood in case of emergency but airlifting a team of doctors to retrieve a liver and then transporting it to the patient in time is among the rare missions by the IAF.