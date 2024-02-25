trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724729
NewsIndia
INDIAN AIR FORCE

IAF Deploys Dornier Aircraft At Short Notice To Transport Liver From Pune To Delhi

The mission was crucial given it was conducted at short notice. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 09:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IAF Deploys Dornier Aircraft At Short Notice To Transport Liver From Pune To Delhi

In a humanitarian mission, the Indian Air Force deployed its Dornier aircraft o airlift a team of doctors from Army Hospital (R&R) to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi to save the life of a veteran. The mission was crucial given it was conducted at short notice. 

Sharing the post on X, the IAF said, "An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a Veteran."

Army Hospital (Research And Referral), also known as Army Hospital (R&R) is the apex flagship medical care centre for the armed forces where the personnel associated with armed forces and their familiy members get treatment.

It's often seen that Police and Traffic personnel establish a green corridor for transportation of organs or blood in case of emergency but airlifting a team of doctors to retrieve a liver and then transporting it to the patient in time is among the rare missions by the IAF.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?