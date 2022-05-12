New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday has arrested an Indian Air Force jawan on charges of espionage suspecting his involvement with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, reported ANI quoting Delhi police.

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an Indian Air Force jawan on charges of espionage. The name of the accused has been told as Devendra Sharma. There is a suspicion of the hand of Pak’s intelligence agency ISI in this whole work: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

The Delhi police have alleged that an attempt has been made to collect sensitive info related to the IAF from him by first trapping jawan Devendra Sharma in the honey trap. The police have also found some suspicious transactions in the bank account of the accused’s wife.

(More details awaited)