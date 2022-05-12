हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Police

IAF jawan arrested for trading sensitive info with Pakistan's ISI: Delhi Police

The Delhi police have alleged that an attempt has been made to collect sensitive info related to the IAF from him by first trapping jawan, reported ANI.

IAF jawan arrested for trading sensitive info with Pakistan&#039;s ISI: Delhi Police
Representational image

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday has arrested an Indian Air Force jawan on charges of espionage suspecting his involvement with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, reported ANI quoting Delhi police.

The Delhi police have alleged that an attempt has been made to collect sensitive info related to the IAF from him by first trapping jawan Devendra Sharma in the honey trap. The police have also found some suspicious transactions in the bank account of the accused’s wife.

(More details awaited)

