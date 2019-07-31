IAF launches mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A cut above', here's all you need to know

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday launched combat mobile game – 'Indian Air Force – A Cut Above' for Android phones, iPhones in a bid to woo young users to join the defence forces. The game, which has been brought forth by the IAF and intends to attract youth to increase its manpower, was launched by IAF chief Birender Singh Dhanoa.

Here's All You Need to Know About the IAF's Official Mobile Game:-

-It is the official mobile gaming application of the Indian Air Force.

-The Indian Air Force game is an air combat game and brings in the fighter jets and planes which are flown by the IAF. Players who play the game will be able to control planes from the Indian Air Force through touch controls and other on-screen buttons.

-The IAF air combat game also features anti-aircraft guns to shoot down incoming enemy aircraft, or also to destroy enemy radars.

-The official mobile gaming application of the IAF will allow an aspirant to experience first hand the roles of an IAF air warrior, as well as means to apply and appear for recruitment from the comfort of his/her mobile phone.

-The gaming application will have various features, including offline single-player missions, an online multiplayer and a career navigator information section as well as augmented reality features.

Single Player Feature

-Single-player missions will be based on an engaging narrative, allowing the player to fly a wide arsenal of IAF’s aircraft assets.

-The player will be taught how to handle a high-performance aircraft via a tutorial mission – at the end of which, the player will earn his/her wings.

-10 engaging and high action missions will follow, which will allow the user to experience air power of the IAF, in the form of its response, reach, precision and flexibility, including support to other arms of the Indian Military, as well as aid to civil authorities in the form of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

-The user will also learn about the IAF’s weapons and tactics, and how IAF’s new acquisitions will help in realizing the IAF’s future strategy.

Multiplayer features



-The mobile gaming application will include online multiplayer, where players can engage with other like-minded players over the internet.

-Multiplayer game will have two modes – a squad vs squad where players team up, and a free for all, where the last man standing will be the winner.

-The user will have the option of using long-range missiles which go beyond visual range, as well as ability to go head-on against other players in dogfight mode.

Schedule of release



-The official gaming application will be released in a phased manner in the year 2019. The first version, comprising of single-player missions, was released on July 31, 2019.

-The full version, including multi-player features, is expected to be released in October 2019.