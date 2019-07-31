IAF launches mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A cut above', here's how to download and play

New Delhi: In a bid to make the youth aware about Indian Air Force (IAF) and encourage them to join the armed forces, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game `Indian Air Force: A cut above` on Wednesday.

"Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee & the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched IAF’s latest 3D Mobile gaming application ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ on Air Combat at National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, today,'' the IAF said in a tweet.

#MobileGame : Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee & the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched IAF’s latest 3D Mobile gaming application ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ on Air Combat at National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, today.@SpokespersonMoD @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/9JlsGFxybv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 31, 2019

The IAF also shared the glimpses of the launch of the combat-based mobile game on its official Twitter handle.

''Glimpses of the inauguration ceremony of Indian Air Force Publicity Pavilion and Mobile Game ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ held at National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi today,''.

Glimpses of inauguration ceremony of Indian Air Force Publicity Pavilion and Mobile Game ‘Indian Air Force: A Cut Above’ held at National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi today.

To download the Game visit :https://t.co/cI6qOWcWil pic.twitter.com/d2RNH0cDkM — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 31, 2019

The IAF also shared a link as to how the combat-based mobile game can be downloaded: Visit (link: https://iafaca.page.link/game) iafaca.page.link/game.

The IAF had released the teaser of the game on July 20. "Launch of IAF MobileGame: Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on Jul 31, 2019. Download on your mobile phones and cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow," the Air Force hand tweeted on July 20.

The teaser, which was released earlier this month gave insights on the single-player game and showed several fighter jets in aerial combat, targeting different on-land structures."I am an air warrior, proud, dependable and fearless.

In every act and deed, I put the honour and security of my motherland, first," the teaser said setting up the storyline for the game."I fly deep into enemy territory and strike fear in the hearts of my enemies," it added.

Live TV

The game features a character sporting a gunslinger moustache similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman`s, who was captured and later released by Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight which broke out in the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes.

The Wing Commander has the unique distinction of being the only pilot in the world to have shot down an F-16 combat aircraft from his vintage MiG-21 Bison aircraft on February 27 during an aerial conflict with Pakistan.

He was held captive by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a beyond visual range combat with Pakistani jets. He was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army when his parachute drifted and fell inside PoK.

(With ANI inputs)