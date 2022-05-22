IAF Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for direct recruitment pof eligible candidates into 4 group C civilian posts. IAF is looking to fill four vacancies through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for these ‘Lower Division Clerk’ vacancies offline. Candidates mist note that the last date for submission of application is 30 days (21 June 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 04 posts

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidate must between 18-25 years of age as of November 28, 2021.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: Official Notification

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board and soul have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Intersted candidates can apply for the posts by sending an application form duly typed in English /Hindi with a recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self-attested), Self-addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted. The address should be typed in English / Hindi.