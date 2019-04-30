IAF remembers late Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif on his first death anniversary

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday paid tribute to late Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif on his first death anniversary.

Born on June 9, 1923 at Hyderabad, Latif was appointed as Chief of the Air Staff on August 31, 1978. He retired on August 31, 1981.

Air Chief Marshal Latif passed away on April 30, 2018 at his residence at the age of 95 years. IAF posted a tweet saying he was a great air-warrior and a true gentleman. IAF also said in its tweet that Air Chief Marshal Latif will always be remembered as a great leader.

During his tenure as Chief of the Air Staff, Latif was involved in re-equipment and modernisation of the IAF. He had played an important role in the induction of modern aircraft like Jaguar, MiG-23 & MiG-25.

After retirement, he has also served as the governor of Maharashtra and later as the Indian ambassador to France. Latif was educated at Nizam College, Hyderabad, at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in the Nilgiris, and at the National Defence College.

Air Chief Marshal Latif was commissioned into the Royal Indian Air Force in 1942, and he had participated in the Burma Campaign on the Arakan Front during World War II. He was also a member of the Indian Advisory Group to Indonesia that helped the Indonesian Air Force induct jet fighters. Latif also served as Air Defence commander and as a Senior Air staff officer in the Eastern Air Command. Latif was the air attaché at the Indian embassy in Washington from 1961 to 1965. He was Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (plans) during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

In 1971, Latif was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Latif was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal in 1974 and posted as air officer in charge, administration, at Air Headquarters. Latif also led the relief operations carried out by IAF during the Patna floods in 1975.