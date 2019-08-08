close

Sukhoi Su-30 MKI

IAF Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Assam's Tezpur, pilots safe

IAF Su-30 fighter jet crashes in Assam&#039;s Tezpur, pilots safe
File photo

A Su-30 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Assam's Tezpur on Thursday. The two pilots inside managed to eject to safety.

The fighter jet reportedly crashed in a local flying area with both pilots managing to eject safely. They were rescued shortly after.

The cause of the accident is not yet known but the IAF said that a Court of Inquiry will carry out investigations.

A Su-30 fighter jet had crashed in Tezpur in 2015 as well. In that incident, the pilots had also been able to escape unhurt by ejecting safely. (Full report here)

Su-30s are IAF's frontline fighters in the air but the government in the past has admitted it faces engine crisis. In May of 2016, the then defence minister  Manohar Parrikar had informed Lok Sabha that these jets have often been forced to land on a single engine. (Full report here)

In recent times, however, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has enhanced the Repair and Overhaul (ROH) capability of Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft at its Nasik Division. (Full report here)

