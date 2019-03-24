IAF Tejas fighters practice sorties in Malaysian skies ahead of LIMA 2019

India Air Force's supersonic Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas – world’s lightest supersonic fighter – engaged in a practise session ahead of the five-day Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2019 which kicks off on March 26.

The Tejas fighters attemped their practise session at Langkawi International Airport, Malaysia.

“#LIMA2019 : Today was the final practise session before the opening display for LIMA 2019, commencing 26th Mar 19. IAF's Tejas (LCA) during the practise session today at Langkawi International Airport, Malaysia,” tweeted the IAF. It also shared a video of the combat aircraft's sortie.

#LIMA2019 : Today was the final practise session before the opening display for LIMA 2019, commencing 26th Mar 19.

IAF's Tejas (LCA) during the practise session today at Langkawi International Airport, Malaysia.@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @LimaExhibition @hcikl pic.twitter.com/RnGk9wOkXr — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 24, 2019

The Indian Air Force is partaking in the Maritime Aero Expo for the first time. The participation of fighter jets, pilots and air warriors in LIMA 2019 will provide an opportunity to interact with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) counterparts, said the IAF.

“#DidYouKnow : India’s indigenous supersonic Light Combat Aircraft(LCA)-Tejas & the world’s lightest supersonic fighter which has already joined IAF, is for the 1st time taking part in aerial displays during 05 day Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition. #LIMA19,” tweeted the IAF on Sunday.

#DidYouKnow : India’s indigenous supersonic Light Combat Aircraft(LCA)-Tejas & the world’s lightest supersonic fighter which has already joined IAF, is for the 1st time taking part in aerial displays during 05 day Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition.#LIMA19 pic.twitter.com/56xC4TJUTh — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 24, 2019

Tejas is the world's lightest supersonic fighter. The fighter's empty weight is 6,560 kg while the loaded weight is 9,800 kg. The plane's maximum takeoff weight is 13,500 kg.