topStoriesenglish2569405
NewsIndia
IAF

IAF to Acquire Indigenously Developed Medium Transport Aircraft to Boost Operational Readiness - Details Here

According to IAF, the MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:26 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

IAF to Acquire Indigenously Developed Medium Transport Aircraft to Boost Operational Readiness - Details Here

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in the country under the `Make in India` initiative. The MTA, to be used for various roles of a transport aircraft, would have a cargo carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

India has embarked on a massive transformation of its defence sector through the ambitious `Make in India` programme. 

Also Read: IAF Sukhoi, Mirage Fighter Jets Crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena; 1 Pilot Dead

Several projects for the domestic manufacturing of various defence platforms such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters are currently underway to meet the defence modernisation needs of the Indian armed forces. Further details are awaited.

 

Live Tv

IAFIAF transport AircraftsIndian Air ForceMedium Transport AircraftMake in India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!