Indian Air Force

IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies Rafale during Exercise Garuda 2019

Air Marshal Bhadauria also spoke on the joint operations of the Rafale and the Su-30MKI, calling it a potent combination which will give enemy sleepless nights. 

Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew the French Rafale fighter jet during the Indo-Frech air exercise Garuda. Air Marshal Bhadauria arrived at French Air Force (FAF Base Mont-de-Marsan in France on Friday where he was received by Colonel Gaudillere, Base Commander of FAF.

Before flying the fighter jet, the Vice Chief Air Marshal was brief on the safety procedures and handling procedures. “The VCAS flew a LFE mission during his visit. Before flying in #Rafale aircraft, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria was briefed about the safety procedures. He also flew a sortie in simulator & acclimatized with aircraft systems & handling procedures,” tweeted the IAF.

“The VCAS Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria flew in #Rafale aircraft with Colonel Antoine Courty, CO RC 2/30 Squadron. Glimpses of the mission before the sortie,” tweeted IAF.

Air Marshal Bhadauria is a qualified test pilot and has flown various types of aircraft, said the IAF.

Later, briefing the media, Air Marshal Bhadauria spoke on the joint operations of the Rafale and the Su-30MKI, calling it a potent combination which will give enemy sleepless nights.

"Once the Su-30MKI and the Rafale start operating together, it will be a potent combination against our adversaries, be it Pakistan or anybody else. It will be a potent capability. Any adversary would be worried about such a combination," Bhadauria told ANI.

"For any such (February 27-type) operation by Pakistan, they would have losses much more. We would have larger weapons and we would have better weapons. The attrition that we will inflict would be very very high," he added, when asked if Pakistan would dare to carry out a February 27-type operation after the two fighter aircraft start operating.

Indian Air Force, RKS Bhadauria, Vice Chief Air Marshal, Rafale jet, Exercise Garuda
