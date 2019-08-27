IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to fly MiG-21 during Apache induction ceremony

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan for over two days after Balakot airstrike in February, will be flying the MiG-21 during the induction ceremony of Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters on September 3 in Pathankot.

Abhinandan Varthaman was conferred with Vir Chakra on the 73rd Independence Day for displaying exemplarly bravery during the aerial conflict that occured after India carried out an airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot to avenge the Pulwama attack.

Meanwhile, the first batch of the Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters, which is world's most lethal attack helicopter, arrived in India in July at the IAF Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. After a series of user trails, the Apache helicopters were sent to the Pathankot Air Base for a final induction into service.

New agency ANI had earlier reported that the helicopters will replace the Mi-35 choppers stationed in Pathankot. It also added that Group Captain M Shaylu will command the squadron.

The AH-64 Apache is used by the US Army and a growing number of international defense forces. The helicopter is equipped with a 30-mm machine gun, which can fire up to 1,200 rounds at a time. Apart from this, it is also equipped with the anti-tank Hellfire missile, which is believed to be capable of destroying a tank. As an additional weapon, a Hydra Unguided Rocket, capable of perfect execution of any target on land, is also installed. The helicopter can fly at a speed of 150 nautical miles per hour, which helps it to reach the enemy at a tremendous speed in the air.

The helicopter has the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground. The ability of these helicopters, to transmit and receive the battlefield picture, to and from the weapon systems through data networking makes it a lethal acquisition. These attack helicopters will provide a significant edge in any future joint operations in support of land forces and also help India in fortifying its border with Pakistan.

The first AH-64E was officially handed over to the IAF during a ceremony at Boeing’s production Center in Mesa, Arizona, on May 10. Air Marshal AS Butola, accepted the first Apache in a ceremony at Boeing production facility. During the ceremony, representatives from the US Government were also present.