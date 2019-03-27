IAF's LCA-Tejas fighter jets steal the show at LIMA 2019 in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu on Wednesday interacted with Indian Air Force officials at LIMA 2019, which started in Malaysia's Langkawi on Tuesday.

During his interaction with IAF officials, the Malaysian PM sought to know more about LCA-Tejas aircraft. He also sat in the cockpit of a LCA-Tejas fighter aircraft.

During his interaction with IAF officials, the Malaysian PM sought to know more about LCA-Tejas aircraft. He also sat in the cockpit of a LCA-Tejas fighter aircraft.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary Defence Production, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C EAC and H.E. Shri Mridul Kumar, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia also visited IAF contingent at Langkawi on Wednesday. The IAF posted a tweet saying that these dignitaries interacted with IAF contingent and lauded the good work of the Airwarriors.

#LIMA2019 : Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary Defence Production, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C EAC &

H.E. Shri Mridul Kumar

High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, visited IAF contingent at Langkawi, today.

They interacted with team IAF & appreciated the good work of the Airwarriors. pic.twitter.com/WLPhKNfjr5 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 27, 2019

Earlier, the IAF had posted a tweet highlighting the features of capabilities of LCA-Tejas fighter aircraft. The IAF in its tweet said that flying readily captures the imagination and LCA-Tejas epitomises daring, adventure and glamour associated with fighter flying.

#LIMA2019 : Flying readily captures the imagination of everyone, indeed display flying, epitomises daring, adventure & glamour associated with fighter flying.

Earlier, the IAF had posted a tweet highlighting the features of capabilities of LCA-Tejas fighter aircraft. The IAF in its tweet said that flying readily captures the imagination and LCA-Tejas epitomises daring, adventure and glamour associated with fighter flying.

It is to be noted that LCA-Tejas fighter jet has generated a lot of interest at the 15th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-2019).

The single-engine fighter jet indigenously developed at Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is capable of flying at speeds of over 2,000 kmph. It has a range of around 3000 kilometres. Two IAF Tejas jets are participating in LIMA. The IAF is participating in LIMA with LCA-Tejas aircraft for the first time.