हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LCA Tejas

IAF's LCA-Tejas fighter jets steal the show at LIMA 2019 in Malaysia

LCA-Tejas fighter jet has generated a lot of interest at the 15th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-2019).

IAF&#039;s LCA-Tejas fighter jets steal the show at LIMA 2019 in Malaysia
Image Courtesy: @IAF_MCC

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu on Wednesday interacted with Indian Air Force officials at LIMA 2019, which started in Malaysia's Langkawi on Tuesday. 

During his interaction with IAF officials, the Malaysian PM sought to know more about LCA-Tejas aircraft. He also sat in the cockpit of a LCA-Tejas fighter aircraft.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary Defence Production, Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C EAC and H.E. Shri Mridul Kumar, High Commissioner of India in Malaysia also visited IAF contingent at Langkawi on Wednesday. The IAF posted a tweet saying that these dignitaries interacted with IAF contingent and lauded the good work of the Airwarriors.

Earlier, the IAF had posted a tweet highlighting the features of capabilities of LCA-Tejas fighter aircraft. The IAF in its tweet said that flying readily captures the imagination and LCA-Tejas epitomises daring, adventure and glamour associated with fighter flying.

It is to be noted that LCA-Tejas fighter jet has generated a lot of interest at the 15th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-2019).

The single-engine fighter jet indigenously developed at Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is capable of flying at speeds of over 2,000 kmph. It has a range of around 3000 kilometres. Two IAF Tejas jets are participating in LIMA. The IAF is participating in LIMA with LCA-Tejas aircraft for the first time.

Tags:
LCA TejasLIMA 2019 Malaysian PMLima Indian Air ForceLIMA IAF Tejas
Next
Story

Pakistan does it again, seeks more proof from India on Pulwama attack

Must Watch

PT16M17S

India now has missile to hit satellites in space, says PM Narendra Modi