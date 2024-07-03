IAS Sivaguru Prabhakaran: From Factory Worker to Sleeping on Railway Platforms, The journey to the prestigious chair after UPSC

New Delhi: Passing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer is the dream of millions of Indians. We often hear stories of candidates who overcome immense hardships to pass the UPSC exam and achieve their goal of becoming an IAS officer. Here, we will talk about one such officer who overcame all odds to clear the UPSC exam.

We are talking about IAS officer M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran. Born into a farming family, Sivaguru's family members all had to work in the fields. Additionally, his father was an alcoholic. His mother and sister worked in the fields during the day and made baskets at night. Watching his mother and sister toil day and night, Sivaguru decided to drop out of school and start working at a sawmill.

"I worked at a sawmill for two years and did a bit of farming. Whatever money I could save, I spent some on my family and saved some for my education. I was not ready to give up on my dreams," Sivaguru said in an interview.

Despite working in a factory, Sivaguru never forgot his dream. After his sister's marriage, he resumed his studies and helped his brother get an education. In 2008, Sivaguru enrolled in civil engineering at Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore.

On weekends, IAS officer Sivaguru would study and stay on the platform of St. Thomas Mount Railway Station. During the week, he would return to his college in Vellore and work on his studies in his free time.

Despite the numerous hardships, IAS Sivaguru Prabhakaran remained focused on his goal. He successfully passed the IIT-M admission test and completed his M.Tech in 2014. After finishing his M.Tech, IAS Sivaguru Prabhakaran focused on his dream of cracking the UPSC exam. In his fourth attempt, he passed the UPSC exam and secured an All India Rank of 101.

Sivaguru's story is a testament to perseverance and determination, showing that with hard work and dedication, one can overcome any obstacle to achieve their dreams.