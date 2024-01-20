New Delhi: Tina Dabi, born on November 9, 1993, hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. Her family background is rooted in a middle-class environment, and her parents, both government officers, instilled in her the values of hard work and education from a young age.

Academic Journey:

Tina excelled academically throughout her schooling and college years. She pursued Political Science at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. Her academic prowess laid the foundation for her future success.

Civil Services Aspiration:

Inspired by the desire to contribute to society, Tina chose to pursue the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Her goal was to bring positive change and address socio-economic issues facing the nation.

Cracking The Civil Services Examination:

In 2015, Tina Dabi achieved the remarkable feat of securing the first rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. Her disciplined study routine, dedication, and strategic preparation played pivotal roles in her success.

Challenges Faced:

While Tina's success is celebrated, her journey was not without challenges. The competitive nature of the exam and the immense syllabus posed formidable hurdles. Yet, Tina remained resilient, overcoming obstacles with determination.

Inspiring Others:

Tina Dabi's success story resonates with aspirants nationwide. Through interviews, articles, and social media, she shares insights, study tips, and motivation, inspiring countless young minds to pursue their dreams and persevere in the face of adversity.

Post-Appointment Achievements:

As an IAS officer, Tina has continued to make significant contributions to public service. Her postings in various districts reflect her commitment to grassroots development, women's empowerment, and education.

From a modest background, she rose to the pinnacle of administrative excellence, proving that with determination and hard work, one can overcome any challenge. Tina's story encapsulates the spirit of the Civil Services – a commitment to public service and a dedication to building a better, more equitable society.