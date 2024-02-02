IAS Success Story: From Village Boy To IAS Officer, Know Inspiring Journey Of Dev Choudhary Who Cracked UPSC On His 4th Attempt

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the Civil Services Exam (CSE), widely regarded as one of the most challenging and competitive exams in India. Success in this examination necessitates unwavering consistency, thorough revision, and relentless dedication from candidates.

While some aspirants manage to crack the exam on their initial attempt, others, armed with patience and perseverance, succeed in subsequent tries, be it the third, fourth, or final attempt. It is crucial for individuals to remain patient and steadfast in their pursuit of their goals.

A notable testament to persistence is the story of IAS officer Dev Choudhary, who faced failure not once but thrice. Despite encountering numerous setbacks, Choudhary, a member of the 2016 batch, did not waver in his determination, and his hard work ultimately bore fruit in his fourth attempt.

Originally from Barmer, Rajasthan, Choudhary hailed from a middle-class family, with his father working as a teacher and his mother as a homemaker. He attended a local school in his village and later pursued his intermediate education and B.Sc. at a college in Barmer. Choudhary harbored a childhood dream of joining the Indian Administrative Services, and immediately after completing his graduation, he commenced his UPSC preparation.

In his first attempt in 2012, Choudhary successfully cleared the Prelims but fell short in the Mains. Undeterred, he made a second attempt and triumphed in both Prelims and Mains. However, his aspirations took a hit when he failed to secure success in the Interview round. Despite facing disappointment, he persevered and attempted the exam for the third time, only to experience another setback.

Despite encountering a series of failures, Choudhary remained resilient and persistent in his efforts. Ultimately, in his fourth attempt in 2015, he successfully navigated all stages of the examination. This remarkable journey depicts the inspiring transformation of Dev Choudhary from a village boy to a distinguished IAS officer.

Choudhary candidly shared that his struggles included dealing with a weak command of English due to his Hindi medium education. Moreover, repeated failures left him disheartened. However, he did not allow these challenges to diminish his spirit and encourages aspiring candidates to maintain consistency and unwavering dedication in their pursuit of success.