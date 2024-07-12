IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar’s Audi With ‘Red Beacon Light’ Flagged With 21 Pending Challans

The trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar is now part of another controversy besides the alleged fake ‘OBC and disability certificate,’ she has a total of 21 pending challans on her Audi, as per a senior Pune Police officer. After the allegations of misusing her authority mounted, Khedkar was transferred to Washim district from Pune.

The charges involve accusations of irresponsible driving and failure to follow traffic regulations. As per reports, officials have served Puja Khedkar a notice demanding a fine of Rs 27,000. It added that the police will act as per the Motors Vehicle Act.

The Audi in question had earlier become the talking point after she allegedly used unauthorised red beacon lights and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi sedan.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar reached Khedkar’s residence in Pune on Thursday. Following which Kumar told ANI, "We are here to act. The gate is closed, but we will proceed with the investigation once it is opened. Pune Police will examine the Audi car used by Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar under the Motor Vehicles Act."

While talking to media the Pune Police said that using beacon on private vehicle is a violation of traffic rules, also it ia illeagal to write ‘Maharashtra Government’ on private vehicle. The authorities further said that the vehicle has not been recovered yet.

Allegations On IAS Trainee Khedkar

Puja Khedkar, an IAS probationer who ranked 821 in the UPSC exams is facing accusations of misusing her position. Serving as an assistant collector in Pune, Khedkar allegedly utilized privileges reserved for senior officers, such as reportedly affixing a red-blue beacon and a "Maharashtra Government" placard on her private Audi car.

She reportedly occupied ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More and replaced the Furnitures without consent.

Following a directive from Pune Collector Suhas Divase to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Puja Khedkar has been reassigned to Washim district to complete her probation as a supernumerary assistant collector. Allegations have surfaced suggesting Khedkar's father, a retired administrative officer who recently contested the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat on the Vanchit Aghadi ticket, exerted influence on the District Collector's office to meet his daughter's requests, intensifying the controversy.

Pune RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar has also raised concerns about Khedkar's appointment, claiming her father's assets exceed Rs 40 crore, potentially disqualifying her from OBC non-creamy layer status.