IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Intelligence Bureau (IB) will soon invite applications for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade 2/Technical Exam 2022. Candidates who hold a GATE score can apply for the same.

Applications will be open from April 16 onwards. The detailed notification for the same will be uploaded on the official website of the home ministry- mha.gov.in soon.

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 150 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment exam.

Computer Science and Technology - 56 Posts

Electronics and Communication - 94 Posts

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Important Dates

The last date to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 exam is April 16, 2022.

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility

Interested candidates must possess a valid Gate Score from 2020, 2021 or 2022 in Electronics and Communication or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized University

Or

Masters Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Computer Science or Masters Degree in Computer Applications from a recognized University.

Age-limit

18 to 27 years.

IB ACIO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment exam in online mode from April 16. The link to apply will soon be available on MHA’s official website soon.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

