close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

IB warns of jailbreak plot being hatched at Bihar’s Beur prison, security stepped up

The Intelligence Bureau has warned that some prisoners in the jail might be planning a major jailbreak.

IB warns of jailbreak plot being hatched at Bihar’s Beur prison, security stepped up
File Photo

An alert by the Intelligence Bureau has sent the Beur jail administration near Patna in a tizzy. The IB has warned that some prisoners in the jail might be planning a major jailbreak. Following the input, the Bihar Police on Wednesday night stepped up security around the jail and launched search operations inside the premises.

What adds to the worries of the police administration in the state is the fact that several dreaded criminals and terrorists are lodged inside Beur jail. Terrorists who carried out serial blasts at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in 2013 are also inside the prison.

The Beur jail also houses some dreaded terrorists who hail from Bangladesh. Also, several Naxal operatives and those convicted of serious criminal offence are lodged inside it.

Notably, a Naxalite named Ajay Kanu, who is the prime accused in infamous Jehanabad jail break case of 2005, is also serving a sentence inside the Beur jail. The Jehanabad jail break was planned from inside the prison and carried out successfully on November 13, 2005.

Apart from Kanu, several terrorists such as Umar Siddiqui, Azharuddin, Imtiaz Ansari, Ahmed Hussain, Fakhruddin Ahmed, Feroz Alam, Noman Ansari, Iftekhar Alam, Haidar Ali and Mujibullah.

The threat of Beur jailbreak reminds of the Jehanabad jailbreak incident wherein Naxals had planned and carried out an attack to make Kanu escape from the prison. He was wanted by police departments of several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Having a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, Kanu was arrested more than a decade back while he was on his way from Dhanbad to Kolkata.

Tags:
BiharBeur jailBeur jailbreakPatna
Next
Story

Why ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a massive diplomatic win for India, embarrassment for Pakistan

Must Watch

PT6M14S

Karnataka Assembly numbers as CM Kumaraswamy gets ready for trust vote