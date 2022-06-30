NewsIndia
IBPS CLERK NOTIFICATION 2022

IBPS Clerk 2022 Recruitment Notification RELEASED: Online registration to begin on THIS DATE at ibps.in; Check Prelims Exam Date

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is all set to release the online application process for the engagement of the Clerk. IBPS Clerk Application Form is expected to be released on 01 July 2022 through "Common Recruitment Process" (CRP Clerk XII) on Bank’s website ibps.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
  • IBPS Clerk Application Form is expected to be released on 01 July 2022
  • As per IBPS Calendar 2022, the prelims exam will be conducted on 28 August, 03 September and 04 September 2022
  • IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted for the qualified candidates in the prelims exam on 08 October 2022

Trending Photos

IBPS Clerk 2022 Recruitment Notification RELEASED: Online registration to begin on THIS DATE at ibps.in; Check Prelims Exam Date

IBPS Clerk 2022 Recruitment: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is all set to release the online application process for the engagement of the Clerk. IBPS Clerk Application Form is expected to be released on 01 July 2022 through "Common Recruitment Process" (CRP Clerk XII) on Bank’s website ibps.in. Those who apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 will be called for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022. As per IBPS Calendar 2022, the prelims exam will be conducted on 28 August, 03 September and 04 September 2022. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted for the qualified candidates in the prelims exam on 08 October 2022.

ALSO READ: WBHRB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 165 vacancies

IBPS Clerk 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

One should know how to operate and work on computer systems that is one should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

IBPS Clerk 2022: Age Limit

20 to 28 years

IBPS Clerk 2022: Selection Process

Applicants will be called for 2 rounds:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022

In 2021, the bank has filled up 7855 vacancies in 11 government banks of India such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

 

ibps clerk notification 2022ibps clerk 2022IBPS Clerkibps clerk cut off 2021IBPS Clerk examibps clerk notification 2022 exam dateibps clerk cut off 2021

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022