IBPS Clerk 2022 Recruitment: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is all set to release the online application process for the engagement of the Clerk. IBPS Clerk Application Form is expected to be released on 01 July 2022 through "Common Recruitment Process" (CRP Clerk XII) on Bank’s website ibps.in. Those who apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 will be called for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022. As per IBPS Calendar 2022, the prelims exam will be conducted on 28 August, 03 September and 04 September 2022. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted for the qualified candidates in the prelims exam on 08 October 2022.

IBPS Clerk 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

One should know how to operate and work on computer systems that is one should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

IBPS Clerk 2022: Age Limit

20 to 28 years

IBPS Clerk 2022: Selection Process

Applicants will be called for 2 rounds:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022

In 2021, the bank has filled up 7855 vacancies in 11 government banks of India such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.