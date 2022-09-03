IBPS Clerk Exam 2022: Check eligibility, paper pattern and other details here

IBPS Clerk Exam 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting IBPS Clerk 2022 on September 3 and 4, 2022 at various centres across the country. Candidates who will qualify for the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Mains exam which is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2022. Here are some important details of the IBPS clerk prelims exam

IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam: Important dates

IBPS Preliminary Result 2022: In the month of September or October 2022

Admit card for IBPS Mains Exam: In the month of October 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam date: October 8

IBPS Clerk 2022: Exam pattern

IBPS Clerk exam consistes two paper- IBPS pre lims and IBPS Mains. The prelims examination consists of objective type of questions for 100 marks. The exam is conducted for 1-hour duration consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The English language will comprise of 30 questions carrying 1 mark each and Numerical and Reasoning will comprise of 35 questions carrying 1 mark each.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam are then shortlisted for the IBPS Mains exam.

Candidates, who will qualify in both exams will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the participating banks. The 11 banks which will fill vacancies through the exam are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 has already been released online for all the registered candidates. Candidates now access their IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card online at ibps.in, the official website or the direct link provided here