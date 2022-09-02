SBI Recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 700 SO posts at sbi.co.in, check details
Candidates can apply for Specialist Officer posts on the official website sbi.co.in till September 20, 2022, scroll down for eligibility criteria and other details.
SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts for over 700 vacant posts in the organisation on contract and regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI SO posts through the official website - sbi.co.in till September 20.
SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
SBI has released notifications for various disciplines including Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Special Executive, Manager, Central Operation Team, Project Development Manager, Relationship Manager, Investment Officer, Senior Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager, Regional Head, Customer Relationship Executive, Manager and System Officer, and others.
SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for various posts can go through the eligibility criteria like educaional qualification, age limit, experience etc through the official ntoifications provides below for different posts
RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS
RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS
RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR AND CONRTACTUAL BASIS
SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Visit the official website sbi.co.in
- On the home page, click on "Join SBI" tab
- Click on the "apply online" link of your desired post
- Register yourself and login with system generated registration number and password
- Fill the application form and pay the application fee
- Submit and download the SBI Recruitment application form
