SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts for over 700 vacant posts in the organisation on contract and regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SBI SO posts through the official website - sbi.co.in till September 20.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

SBI has released notifications for various disciplines including Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Special Executive, Manager, Central Operation Team, Project Development Manager, Relationship Manager, Investment Officer, Senior Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager, Regional Head, Customer Relationship Executive, Manager and System Officer, and others.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for various posts can go through the eligibility criteria like educaional qualification, age limit, experience etc through the official ntoifications provides below for different posts

RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS

RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR AND CONRTACTUAL BASIS

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply