IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Online application link for 2557 vacancies to reopen on October 23

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will reopen the online registration and application window for 2557 vacancies of clerk on October 23.

The details, online application form and eligibility criterion for the IBPS Clerk 2020-21 will be made available on IBPS’ official website - ibps.in.

IBPS will reopen the link for the aspirants who could not fill the form earlier due to various reasons from October 23. The last date to apply for IBPS Clerk 2020–21 exam has now been extended till November 6, 2020.

IBPS has also released a supplementary advertisement for IBPS Clerk 2020-21 examination. The eligibility criterion has also been modified. IBPS had released the official notification for CRP X Clerk on September 2, for 2557 vacancies.

Earlier the number of vacancies was 1557 which was increased to 2557. IBPS, through this recruitment drive, aims to hire 2557 personnel for the post of clerk in various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4,12, 13, 2020. The online main examination will be conducted on January 24, 2021 and the provisional allotment list will be released on April 1, 2021.

