IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022 OUT at ibps.in, direct link to download Prelims result here

IBPS clerk scorecard 2022 for Clerk (CRP CLERKS-XII) posts is now available on the official website- ibps.in, scroll down for direct link to download.

September 27, 2022

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk (CRP CLERKS-XII) posts today, September 27 2022. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards for IBPS Clerk 2022 exam from the official website- ibps.in.

Here's how to download IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2022

  • Visit the official website- ibps.in
  • On the home page click on the link that reads  ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-Clerks-XII’.
  • Entre your Registration Number and Password 
  • Submit and your IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card will appar on your screen
  • Download the IBPS Prelims scorecard and save it for future reference

IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022- Direct Link

 

IBPS announced the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on 21 September 2022. Candidates who have qualified the exam would appear for the main exam. IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be held in October 2022. The bank will upload the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 anytime soon on its official website.

 

