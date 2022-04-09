हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS Recruitment 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Apply for THESE positions at ibps.in, check salary, eligibility here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has called for applications to fill Software Developer and Programming Assistant posts. The selection will be based on walk-in interviews.

Representational image

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has called for applications to fill Software Developer and Programming Assistant posts. The selection will be based on walk-in interviews.

Candidates who wish to apply to appear in the interviews for the above-mentioned positions can apply to participate in IBPS Recruitment 2022 process through their official website-  ibps.in.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Walk-in-Selection Process for Software Developer will take place on April 21 from 9 am to 10 am and for  Programming Assistant on April 22, 2022, at the same time.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Vacancies are available for the position of Software Developer and Programming Assistant.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Salary

For Software Developer: Rs 61,818 (Per Month)

For Programming Assistant: Rs 45,879 (Per Month)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Software Developer: Candidate must have a full-time B.E./B.Tech/ MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute and a Minimum of 3 years of work experience.  

Programming Assistant: Candidate must have done BSc-IT, BCA, BSc Computer Science or equivalent and Minimum 2 years Post Qualification Work Experience

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates are required to appear for the interview with their original and three sets of self-attested photocopies to support their eligibility and identity.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process will be based on Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interviews.

