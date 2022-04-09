IBPS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has called for applications to fill Software Developer and Programming Assistant posts. The selection will be based on walk-in interviews.

Candidates who wish to apply to appear in the interviews for the above-mentioned positions can apply to participate in IBPS Recruitment 2022 process through their official website- ibps.in.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Walk-in-Selection Process for Software Developer will take place on April 21 from 9 am to 10 am and for Programming Assistant on April 22, 2022, at the same time.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Vacancies are available for the position of Software Developer and Programming Assistant.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Salary

For Software Developer: Rs 61,818 (Per Month)

For Programming Assistant: Rs 45,879 (Per Month)

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Software Developer: Candidate must have a full-time B.E./B.Tech/ MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute and a Minimum of 3 years of work experience.

Programming Assistant: Candidate must have done BSc-IT, BCA, BSc Computer Science or equivalent and Minimum 2 years Post Qualification Work Experience

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates are required to appear for the interview with their original and three sets of self-attested photocopies to support their eligibility and identity.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process will be based on Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interviews.

