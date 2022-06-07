IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification to recruit Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose). According to the IBPS RRB notification 2022 released on the official website at ibps.in, the registration process has started on Tuesday (June 7, 2022).

Interested candidates can scroll down to check more details

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The IBPS 2022 Recruitment drive is being held to recruit Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) - CRP RRBs XI.

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) , the examination will be in two tiers - the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main.

, the examination will be in two tiers - the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main. For the post of Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) , shortlisted candidates who will qualify in the Preliminary Examination, have to appear for Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs.

, shortlisted candidates who will qualify in the Preliminary Examination, have to appear for Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the actual vacancies reported by the RRBs. For the post of Officers Scale I , candidates who will qualify in the Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

, candidates who will qualify in the Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview. For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for Single Online Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview.

Please note that a candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre, ie, for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or ScaleIII.

IBPS RRB Recruitment: Age limit

For Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): 21-40 years

For Officer Scale-II (Manager): 21-32 years

For Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 18-28 years

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Regional Rural Banks as Group “A”-Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), is needed to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI).

Interested candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s official website at www.ibps.in.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link “CRP for RRBs” and then click on the appropriate option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBsOFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)” or “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)” to open up the online application form.

Candidates then need to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

Candidates are then required to upload their - Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A hand written declaration

IBPS RRB Recruitment: Application fee

Officer (Scale I, II & III) - Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all other candidates.

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates and Rs 850 for all other candidates.

IBPS RRB Jobs 2022: Important dates

Online registration - 07.06.2022 to 27.06.2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training (PET) - 18.07.2022 to 23.07.2022

Online Examination – Preliminary August, 2022

Result of Online exam – Preliminary September 2022

Online Examination – Main / Single September/October 2022

Interviews - November 2022

Candidates are advised to regularly visit IBPS' authorised website www.ibps.in for the latest updates.

