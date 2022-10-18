IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 for Officer Scale I, II and III releasing TODAY on ibps.in, check time and more here

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS will declare the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 for Officer Scale I, II and III today, October 18. According to the official notice, the IBPS RRB PO Mains Result for Officer Scale I and the IBPS RRB PO Single Exam result for Officer Scale II and III will be made available today evening. Once released candidates will be able to check the IBPS RRB PO results on the official website – ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Result Time

According to the official statements issued by IBPS, the result for IBPS Officer Scale I, Scale II and Scale III will be available today evening however the timing of the release of the result is not mentioned.

Here's how to check the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022

Visit the official website- ibps.in On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 link Entre your credentials like Registration number, DOB etc Submit and IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 will appear on screen Check the result and download it for future reference

Candidates must note that only the result status will be shared today. The IBPS RRB PO 2022 Scorecards will be released by the institute in due course of time.