SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 1400 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here
Graduate candidates can apply for over 1400 SBI CBO posts on the official website- sbi.co.in, scroll down to check salary details, vacancies and direct link to apply.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts. Candidates can apply for over 1400 posts on the official website- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 is November 7, 2022.
SBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Commencement of SBI CBO application process: October 18, 2022
- Last Date to register for SBI CBO posts: November 7, 2022
- SBI CBO 2022 Exam Date: December 4, 2022
SBI CBO Vacancy Details
SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up around 1422 vacancies across the country of which the highest number of vacancies are available under the North Eastern Region with 300 vacancies followed by Jaipur and Maharashtra with 200 vacancies each.
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
Candidates applying for the SBI CBO posts must completed have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Official Notification
SBI CBO Recruitment Age Limit
Candidates applying for the posts must be of 21 to 30 years of age as on September 30, 2022
SBI CBO Salary
Rs. 36,000/-
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC categories are required to pay Rs. 750/- as an application fee while ST, PWD candidates are exempted form application fee payment.
Here's how to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2022
- Visit the website of the bank sbi.co.in
- On the home page, click on 'Apply Online' given against “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”
- Entre the required details and fill the SBI CBO application form
- Upload all the essential documents
SBI CBO Recruitment 2022- Direct Link
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form
- Download the application form and take print out for future references
SBI CBO Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for the SBI CBO posts through three rounds. The first round will consist of online Examination followed by Screening and the final round will be an interview.
