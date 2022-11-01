IBPS SO 2022 application form RELEASED at ibps.in- Check details here

IBPS SO 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS SO 2022 application form link today, November 1. The IBPS SO application form 2022 has been made available online at ibps.in, the IBPS website. According to the IBPS SO announcement 2022, qualified candidates have until November 21, 2022, to submit an application.

IBPS SO 2022: Here’s how to fill the application form

Open the IBPS official website ibps.in.

Click the “CRP Specialist Officer” section on the home page

Next, click the link that reads “Common recruitment process for Specialist Officer - XII”

Then, click the link that reads “click here to apply online for Common recruitment process for CRP - SPL- XII” on the screen.

Next, click on the “Click here for New Registration” link.

Enter the required details to complete the IBPS SO registration form 2022

Upload your scanned photograph and signature.

Next, fill out the IBPS SO application form 2022

Next, upload the scanned documents

Pay the IBPS SO 2022 application fee

Click the submit button.

Download the IBPS SO application form 2022 and take a printout for your records.

Candidates must pay the IBPS SO 2022 registration cost when filling out the application form. IBPS SO 2022 application fees range from Rs. 175 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM applicants to Rs. 850 for everyone else. The admit card will be available to those who successfully complete and submit the IBPS SO application form.