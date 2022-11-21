topStoriesenglish
IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Last date to apply for 710 posts TODAY at ibps.in- Check eligibility other details here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has issued a call for applications for Specialist Officer positions. Applying for the position can be done by going to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website. The application form must be submitted before November 21. This hiring effort will fill a total of 710 positions. Candidates can submit their applications for Specialist Officer positions via ibps.in, the official IBPS website. The online fee payment system will likewise be discontinued on November 21, 2022. Candidates that are interested in applying for the positions may do so on the official website. The preliminary online examination will take place on December 24 and 31, 2022. The primary test will take place on January 29, 2023.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  1. On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
  2. Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
  3. Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: December 2022
  4. Online Examination – Preliminary: 24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022
  5. Result of Online exam – Preliminary: January 2023
  6. Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: January 2023
  7. Online Examination – Main: 29.01.2023
  8. Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination: February 2023
  9. Download of call letters for interview:  February 2023
  10. Conduct of interview: February/March 2023
  11. Provisional Allotment: April 2023

IBPS SO Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

  • I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
  • Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IBPS SO Vacancies 2022: Educational Qualification

  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Dairy Science, Fishery Science, Pisciculture, Agri. Marketing & Cooperation, Co-operation & Banking, Agro-Forestry, Forestry, Agricultural Biotechnology, Food Science, Agriculture Business Management, Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, and Sericulture are all areas of study that require a four-year degree (graduation).
  • Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and registration with the Bar Council as an advocate.
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post-graduate degrees are available in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level or Sanskrit with both English and Hindi as subjects.

IBPS SO Jobs; download the official notification here

IBPS SO Jobs 2022: Application Fees

  • Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.
  • Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

IBPS SO Jobs; direct link to apply here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

