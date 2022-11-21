IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Last date to apply for 710 posts TODAY at ibps.in- Check eligibility other details here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has issued a call for applications for Specialist Officer positions. Applying for the position can be done by going to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website. The application form must be submitted before November 21. This hiring effort will fill a total of 710 positions. Candidates can submit their applications for Specialist Officer positions via ibps.in, the official IBPS website. The online fee payment system will likewise be discontinued on November 21, 2022. Candidates that are interested in applying for the positions may do so on the official website. The preliminary online examination will take place on December 24 and 31, 2022. The primary test will take place on January 29, 2023.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022 Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: December 2022 Online Examination – Preliminary: 24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022 Result of Online exam – Preliminary: January 2023 Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main: January 2023 Online Examination – Main: 29.01.2023 Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination: February 2023 Download of call letters for interview: February 2023 Conduct of interview: February/March 2023 Provisional Allotment: April 2023

IBPS SO Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts

Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts

Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IBPS SO Vacancies 2022: Educational Qualification

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Dairy Science, Fishery Science, Pisciculture, Agri. Marketing & Cooperation, Co-operation & Banking, Agro-Forestry, Forestry, Agricultural Biotechnology, Food Science, Agriculture Business Management, Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, and Sericulture are all areas of study that require a four-year degree (graduation).

A Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and registration with the Bar Council as an advocate. Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post-graduate degrees are available in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level or Sanskrit with both English and Hindi as subjects.

IBPS SO Jobs 2022: Application Fees

Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

