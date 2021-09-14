ICAI CA 2021 results: Meet the toppers, Nandini Agrawal and Ruth Clare Dsilva

New Delhi: On September 13, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the result of ICAI Final 2021 and ICAI CA Foundation 2021 exams. Nandini Agrawal has secured All India Rank, AIR 1 in New Course, whereas, Mangaluru's Ruth Clare Dsilva has topped in the Old Course exam. The complete list of toppers can be checked on icai.org.

For ICAI CA Toppers 2021, while Nandini is from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, the second and third position for new course have gone to Sakhshi Airan from Indore and Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakumar respectively.

In old course, Malavika R Ksrishnan from Palakkad bagged the all-India second rank.

Most of the CA toppers were women this year. Accoding to media reports, girls fared slightly better than boys with the former scoring 27.26% as pass percentage, while that of the boys stood reportedly at 26.08%. According to media reports, under New Course, 11.97% students have passed, while only 1.57% students have passed under the Old Course.

Meanwhile for topper Nandini's family, it was a case of double celebration. The 19-year-old's brother, Sachin Agrawal, 21, has achieved all India rank (AIR) 18. In an interview to the Indian Express, Nandini said that she and her brother supported each other: “My brother and I have been studying together since school. We also prepared for IPCC and CA final together. Our strategy has been simple — we support each other but we critique even more. When we solve a question paper, he checks my answers and I check his. There have been moments when I was losing hope but my brother’s support got me on track."

Ruth Clare DSilva, the old course topper is naturally elated and she told the media that while she was confident of clearing the exam, bagging a rank wasn't something she was sure of. “Since school days, my favourite subject was accountancy and therefore, I pursued graduation through distance mode and began my preparation for the CA exam,” the topper told the Indian express.

