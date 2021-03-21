हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICAI

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Foundation, Final Results declared on caresults.icai.org, here's how to check scorecard

Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation exams 2021 can check their score online. 

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Foundation, Final Results declared on caresults.icai.org, here&#039;s how to check scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on Sunday (March 21) declared the CA Foundation exam results 2021. Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation exams 2021 can check their score online. 

ICAI has also declared the CA final old and new course exam results on its official website. To check the CA Foundation and Final exam results, candidates must visit the official websites- https://icaiexam.icai.org, icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

Steps to Check CA Foundation Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Go to the Result tab

Step 3: Click on the relevant link for CA Foundation Results 

Step 4: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Key in your roll number and registration number or Pin. 

Step 6: Your ICAI CA final result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take its print out.

Tags:
ICAIca resultCA results 2021
