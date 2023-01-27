ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Date: December Result likely to be DECLARED on 30 Jan at icai.org- Steps to Check Scores Here

ICAI CA Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result for December 2022 Exam soon. According to reports, the foundation exam results will be available on December 29, 2023. The results will be made public on the official website, icai.org. According to previous patterns, the ICAI announces the results one month after the last exam date. The CA Foundation December Exam 2022 was held between December 14, 2022 and December 20, 2022. According to reports, the exam results will most likely be released on January 23, 2023 or January 24, 2023.

The CA Foundation Exam included four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2 to 5 p.m., while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2 to 4 p.m. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Important dates

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022

Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022

Result is expected by January 30, 2023

ICAI CA December Date Sheet 2022: Here’s how to Download

Concerned candidates should go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

On the homepage, they should look for announcement section

Then click on the relevant link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials

Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen

Go through the details and download the same

Take its printout for future reference

The ICAI held the CA Final and Intermediate Exams between November 1 to November 17, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams took place between November 2 and November 9, and the Group II Inter Exams took place between November 11 and November 12. According to the timetable, the ICAI held the CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7, and Group II from November 10 to November 16. The CA results were announced on January 10, 2023.