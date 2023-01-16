topStoriesenglish
ICAI CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Date: CA Foundation December result to be RELEASED soon at icai.org- Steps to check here

ICAI CA Foundation Result Dec 2022 Date has not been announced officially yet but is likely to be out by January 24, 2023.

Jan 16, 2023

ICAI CA Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is expected to release the CA Foundation Result soon. It will be released in the last week of January 2023. According to sources, the results could be released on January 23 or January 24, 2023. Candidates who sat the Foundation exam in December 2022 should have their roll number and date of birth ready to verify the results. According to the CA Foundation test scheme, there will be no negative marking in Papers 1 and 2. However, in objective type Papers 3 and 4, a negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applied.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Exam dates

  • ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exams started on December 14, 2022
  • Last exam was conducted on December 20, 2022
  • Result is expected by January 23, 2023

ICAI CA December Date Sheet 2022: Here’s how to Download

  • Concerned candidates should go to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
  • On the homepage, they should look for announcement section
  • Then click on the relevant link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials
  • Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on screen
  • Go through the details and download the same
  • Take its printout for future reference

The ICAI held the CA Final and Intermediate Exams between November 1 to November 17, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams took place between November 2 and November 9, and the Group II Inter Exams took place between November 11 and November 12. According to the timetable, the ICAI held the CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7, and Group II from November 10 to November 16. The CA results were announced on January 10, 2023.

