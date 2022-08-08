NewsIndia
ICAI CA Foundation result 2022 to be announced on THIS DATE at icai.nic.in- Here’s how to download

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: According to ICAI, "the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation exam held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in." 

Aug 08, 2022

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Foundation result date. As per the notice, result will likely be declared on Wednesday, August 10. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards at – icai.org. The result time has not been disclosed by ICAI. The candidate must sign in to the ICAI's official website to view their score. The home page will provide a link to the results. They must enter the numbers on their registration and roll card. On the screen, the outcome will be seen.

Once released, the CA Foundation Results 2022 will be accessible on official website as published by ICAI. As it always does, ICAI will also announce a result date and time prior to the declaration of the results. ALSO READ: AP ICET 2022: APCHSE Results DECLARED

ICAI CA Results 2022: Here’s how to download result

  • Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.
  • Click on CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The minimum passing score for the CA Foundation test is 40% on each paper, and the overall pass grade cannot be less than 50%. On the website, icai.nic.in, candidates can download their scorecard for the CA Foundation test.

