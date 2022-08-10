ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation result June 2022, today, August 10, 2022. Candidates can download the CA Foundation June 2022 result from the organization's official website, icai.nic.in. By entering their PIN number, date of birth, or application number and password, candidates can access the ICAI examination portal and download their CA Foundation June 2022 result. The pass percentage for the CA Foundation June 2022 exam is 25.28 per cent. The PQC ICAI result 2022 has also been declared today, August 10.

The CA Foundation examinations 2022 for the June session were previously held by the ICAI in offline mode from June 24 to June 30, 2022. Due to the Assam floods, certain exams at the Silchar exam centre had to be rescheduled. In July, these tests were administered. The CA Intermediate and Final May 2022 results have already been released by ICAI. Soon after the results are announced, the exam registration for the CA Intermediate and CA Final programmes will also open soon. ALSO READ: AP ECET 2022: Results likely to be released TODAY

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2022: Websites to check result

icaiexams.icai.org

icai.nic.in

icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of ICAI examination - icai.nic.in. (Direct link is given above)

Click on the CA Foundation result June 2022 link

Login using PIN number and date of birth or application number

The CA Foundation result June 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Along with the results, ICAI will also announce the CA Foundation programme pass percentage. In prior sessions, the percentage of candidates passing the CA Foundation exam stayed between 20 and 30 percent. After passing the CA Foundation test, candidates can submit the CA Intermediate exam application. ALSO READ: XLRI XAT Exam 2023: Registration begins TODAY

Today's opening of the exam form window. The exam registration form must be submitted by August 31, 2022. The exam registration form may be submitted until September 7, 2022, with a late fee. CA Exams for November 2022 will be given between November 1 and November 17, 2022. The first week of December 2022 might see the administration of the CA Foundation examinations.