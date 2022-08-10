XAT 2023: Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2023 application process has begun on August 10, 2022. On the official website, xatonline.in, there is an active registration link for the Xavier School of Management and XLRI XAT 2022. Candidates can submit an online application to take the management entrance exam in 2022. By November 30, 2022, applications for the XAT 2023 must be submitted.

The XAT 2023 test will be conducted by XLRI on January 8, 2023. Candidates must attest to a number of papers while submitting an application for the XAT 2023, educational certificates, mark sheets, scanned photos, and signatures, among others.

XAT 2023: Important Dates

Events Date XAT 2023 registration begins Aug 10, 2022 Last date to apply for XAT Nov 30, 2022 XAT admit card 2023 Dec 20, 2022 XAT 2023 exam date Jan 8, 2023

XAT 2023: Here’s how to register

Go to the official website-- xatonline.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Register 2023' tab

A new login pop-up would appear, key in the asked details and register

Now, login to the XAT 2023 application portal and apply

Fill in the XAT 2023 application form

Upload the asked documents and details

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future references

Candidates must have a minimum of three years of college graduation from an accredited institution in order to be eligible to apply for the XAT in 2023. Candidates who will receive their bachelor's degree by June 10, 2023, and are in their last year of graduation may also apply for the exam. On December 20, 2022, XLRI will deliver the XAT 2023 admission card for the candidates who successfully enrolled