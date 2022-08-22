ICAI CA: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI on August 20 released an important notice for the ICAI CA Inter exam 2023. ICAI has announced relaxation for the students who have registered provisionally till July 31, 2022 through direct entry. ICAI has allowed the students to submit their graduation proof documents with the required minimum marks before filling the examination form for May 2023 Intermediate course. Candidates can check the official notice through the link given below or on the official website of ICAI--icai.org.

ICAI has also informed that this decision has been taken owing to the non-declaration of the final year graduation result.

ICAI Notice reads: "Students who have provisionally registered for Intermediate through Direct Entry route till 31st July 2022 are required to submit satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination with the minimum marks as provided in sub-regulation (4) of Regulation 28F before filling the examination form of May 2023 Intermediate course."

Registered students have been allowed to submit their graduation proof documents before filling out the examination form for May 2023 Intermediate course. Those who have provisionally registered for Intermediate via direct entry route need to submit their satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination. The candidates should have the minimum marks as provided in the sub-regulation.

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam will next be conducted on November 2022. As per the schedule, ICAI Intermediate exam for Group 1 will be held on 2, 4, 6, and 9 November. While the Group 2 exam will be conducted on 11, 13, 15, and 17 November 2022.