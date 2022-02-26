हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CA exams

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 released on icai.org, here's direct link to download score

The candidates can now check their scores on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 released on icai.org, here&#039;s direct link to download score
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released ICAI CA Inter Exam December results on Saturday (February 26, 2022). The candidates can now check their scores on the official website – icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI announced the Chartered Accountants (CA) December 2021 intermediate examination results today in the afternoon. Earlier in a notification, the institute has informed that “The results of the chartered accountants intermediate examination (old course & new course) held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Saturday, February 26 (evening) or Sunday, February 27, 2022.”

ICAI CA inter result 2021: Websites to check scores

  • icaiexam.icai.org
  • caresults.icai.org
  • icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: How to check scores 

Step 1: Visit the official websites of ICAI mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link which reads "ICAI inter result" on the homepage

Step 3: Entre the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your ICAI inter result result will then be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download it and take its printout for future reference

Direct link to check ICAI CA Inter Result 2021

Candidates can keep checking icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, icai.nic.in for any latest updates on the results. 

CA examsICAIicai exam resulticai examInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India
