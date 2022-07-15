NewsIndia
ICAI Exam 2022: CA Inter, Final November 2022 exam DATES announced at icai.org, check schedule

ICAI Exam 2022: The ICAI CA Inter 2022 and the CA Final 2022 exam will be held from November 1 to 17, scroll down for the detailed exam timetable.

 

ICAI CA Inter, Final November Exams 2022: The schedule for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final November 2022 exams has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). According to the schedule, the ICAI CA Inter 2022 exam will be held from November 1 to 17, while the CA Final 2022 exam will be held from November 1 to 16. Candidates can check the CA Inter and CA Final exam dates on the ICAI's official website, icai.org.

The CA Inter exam 2022 for Group 1 will be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, 2022, and the CA Inter exam 2022 for Group 2 will be held on November 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2022. The ICAI CA Final course exam 2022 will be held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022 for Group 1 and on November 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2022 for Group 2.

The International Taxation-Assessment Test will be held on November 1 and 3, 2022, and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 will be held on November 1, 3, 5, and 7, 2022. "There will be no examinations scheduled on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday) due to Guru Nanak's Birthday, which is a compulsory (gazetted) central government holiday," the ICAI said in a statement.

