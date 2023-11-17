NEW DELHI: In a notable tribute to Team India's pace sensation, Mohammed Shami, for his stellar performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup Cricket tournament 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, has announced the construction of a mini-stadium and an open gym in Shami's native village, Sahaspur Alinagar.

CEO Ashwani Kumar Mishra and other officials, in a recent visit to Shami's village in Joya Development Block, explored potential lands for the construction of the mini-stadium. The officials provided necessary directions, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering sports infrastructure in the region. Shami's familial connection to the village adds a personal touch to this development, leaving the villagers overjoyed.

District in-charge minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar has expressed a strong commitment to the overall development of the village. As a result, the administration, under the Youth Welfare Department, has decided to embark on the construction of a mini-stadium, aiming to bolster the sports and recreational facilities in the village.

Chief Development Officer, along with Additional Development Officer Nitin Jain and other officials, visited the village to inspect the proposed site for the stadium. The village head, Noor-e-Shaba, facilitated the identification of suitable land, and the CEO instructed officials to proceed with cleaning and assessing the site. The visit also included interactions with the residents to address any existing issues, showcasing a holistic approach to village development.

Shami's World Cup Triumph

Mohammed Shami's exceptional performance in the ongoing World Cup has been a key driver behind this government initiative. With an impressive tally of 23 wickets, including crucial performances in the semifinals against New Zealand, Shami's contributions have played a pivotal role in India's journey to the tournament's final.

From A Local Boy To Global Glory

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Shami's cricketing journey took a unique trajectory as he switched to Bengal to hone his skills, making his mark in domestic cricket before donning the Indian jersey. His journey, marked by dedication and perseverance, exemplifies the talent nurtured in the heartland of India.

Finals Beckon As Shami Shines

Shami's incredible run in the World Cup began in Dharamsala, and since then, he has been a consistent wicket-taker. His standout performance of 7/57 in the semifinal against New Zealand propelled India into the finals, showcasing his ability to deliver under pressure.

The decision to construct a mini-stadium and an open gym not only honours Mohammed Shami's achievements but also symbolizes the government's commitment to nurturing sports talent and fostering holistic development in rural areas.