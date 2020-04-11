ICMR conducts 161330 lakh tests for coronavirus, 6872 found COVID-19 positive till April 10

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted over 1.6 lakh tests for coronavirus out of which 6872 samples have been found COVID-19 positive till April 10.

The ICMR said that it had conducted a total of 1,61,330 tests for coronavirus as on April 10. "A total of 1,61,330 samples from 1,47,034 individuals have been tested as on April 10, 2020, 9 PM," ICMR said in a statement.

15663 samples were tested on Friday across the country out of which 433 were found positive, it said.

The apex health research body had earlier said that the testing strategy in the country has been extended to include all cases with symptoms of COVID-19 in the identified hotspots.

The ICMR official also said that a total of 213 testing laboratories for the infection are present in the country including 146 government and 67 private labs.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India has risen to 7447 including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases across 184 nations reached 1,650,210 and the death toll stood at 100,376 at 11.45 pm (IST) on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The US continues to record the highest number of cases at 475,749, followed by Spain at 157,053, Italy at 147,577, Germany at 119,624, and France at 118,790. So far, Italy has witnessed the highest death toll across all the nations at 18,849, followed by the US at 17,925, Spain at 15,970, France at 12,228 and the UK at 8,973.