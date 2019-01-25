हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krishna Sobti

Iconic Hindi author and Jnanpith Award winner Krishna Sobti dies at 93

She was best known for her book Mitro Marjani, documenting the life of a young married woman in rural Punjab and her assertion of sexuality.

Twitter/@MeruGokhale

NEW DELHI: Noted Hindi fiction author Krishna Sobti died in the national capital on Friday morning. She was 93. A recipient of Sahitya Academy and Jnanpith awards, Sobti is considered to be one of the modern pillars in Hindi literature.

She was best known for her book Mitro Marjani (To hell with you Mitro!), in which she documents the life of a young married woman in rural Punjab and her assertion of sexuality.

Grande Dame of Hindi literature dies at 93. Notable works

Other notable works published by her include novels Daar Se Bichchuri, Surajmukhi Andhere Ke, Yaaron Ke Yaar, Zindaginama, short stories Nafisa, Sikka Badal gaya and Badalom ke ghere and many more.

Born in Gujrat, Pakistan on February 18, 1925, Sobti studied at Fatehchand College in Lahore. She came to India during the 1947 Partition and worked for two years as a governess to child Maharaja Tej Singh – the Maharaja of Sirohi in Rajasthan.

She reportedly married Dogri writer Shivnath in her 70s. 

Sobti had won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1980 for her novel "Zindaginama". She was also conferred with the Jnanpith in 2017 for her contribution to Indian literature.

Several fans took to Twitter to express grief and adoration of her work.

 

"She died at a hospital here today. Her health had deteriorated in the last few months and she had been in and out of the hospital," actress Ekavali Khanna, her grandniece, told IANS.

"She launched her new book in the hospital last month. Despite her ill health, she was always discussing arts, creative processes and life," Khanna added.

