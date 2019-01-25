'Grande Dame' of Hindi literature Krishna Sobti dies at 93: Notable works

Eminent Hindi writer Krishna Sobti died at 93 in Delhi on Friday. Born in Pakistan's Gujrat in 1925, Sobti came to India during the 1947 Partition.

A recipient of Sahitya Academy and Jnanpith awards, Sobti is called the 'Grande Dame' of Hindi literature. She was best known for her book Mitro Marjani (To hell with you Mitro! in English translation) where she explores the life of a young married woman in rural Punjab and her assertion of sexuality.

Sobti had won the Sahitya Akademi award in 1980 for her novel "Zindaginama". She was also conferred with the Jnanpith in 2017 for her contribution to Indian literature.

She also wrote under a pseudonym Hashmat.

Below, we present a list of notable works published by her in her lifetime:

Novels

Daar Se Bichchuri

Surajmukhi Andhere Ke

Yaaron Ke Yaar

Zindaginama

Dil-o-Danish

Dil-o-Danish

Tin Pahar

Ai Ladki

Short stories, poems, compilation

Hum Hashmat

Nafisa

Sikka Badal gaya

Badalom ke ghere

Sobti Eka Sohabata