New Delhi: Lights at public places and some temples in various cities of India including Mumbai, Kolkata and the national capital were turned off between 08.30 pm to 09.30 pm as part of the global `Earth Hour` event. The annual event is observed in order to raise awareness about energy conservation. Lights at Rashtrapati Bhawan and also the famous Akshardham temple in the National Capital were turned off in support of nature and the planet on Saturday between 8:30 pm and 9.30 pm. Similarly, in Mumbai, videos emerged from the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with lights being switched off for an hour to mark Earth Hour. In Kolkata also, the lights of the iconic Howrah bridge were turned off to mark the annual event observed globally to promote awareness about climate change.

#WATCH | 'Earth Hour' being observed in Kolkata as lights at the iconic Howrah bridge are turned off to conserve energy pic.twitter.com/dSn3HY5CuO — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

The Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES) had earlier urged its over 48 lakh consumers to `switch off" during Earth Hour. Commenting on the importance of a sustainable planet, a BSES spokesperson said, "We sincerely appeal to our over 4.8 million consumers and around 2 million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, `switch off and invest in our planet`.Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future."

#WATCH | Lights switched off at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/1XOD6zejPP — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

"BSES discoms are actively championing sustainable growth by promoting renewable, roof-top solar, EV Charging, Electric Vehicles, battery storage, behavioural energy efficiency and demand side management programs. As conscientious corporate citizens, we also urge consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, EVs and energy efficiency as a way of life. We urge our consumers to join our thousands of other BSES roof-top consumers in harnessing the power of the sun," added the spokesperson.

#WATCH | Lights at Delhi's Akshardham temple turned off for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/8uKLRub9Vr — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Speaking about the essence of Earth Hour, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-India spokesperson said, "This year, Earth Hour 2023 is asking individuals, communities and businesses to join the biggest hour for Earth, by switching off and giving an hour by doing something positive for the planet. Anyone anywhere can join the biggest hour for Earth. While landmarks and homes across the country and world switch off all non-essential lights, we`re also asking individuals to `switch off` in other ways, by providing 60 minutes from their daily schedule and engaging in any activity of their choice that helps celebrate our planet."

"We acknowledge the efforts of BSES who have been supporting Earth Hour for many years now. For years they have consistently spread the message amongst their users urging them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and give back to our planet," a WWF-India spokesperson said.

Earth Hour, which WWF organises, encourages people worldwide to turn their lights off for 60 minutes to raise awareness about environmental issues. Earth Hour is an annual international event, which has been held since 2007 on the last Saturday in March by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) (placed on the Russian Justice Ministry`s list of foreign agents on March 10, 2023), according to TASS, a Russian News Agency.