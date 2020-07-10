ICSE 10th Result 2020 declared: Students can apply for re-checking before July 16 at cisce.org

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) on Friday (July 10) announce class 10 and 12 board results. The Council, however, stated that those students who want to opt for the re-evaluation of their result should apply before July 16 at its official website -cisce.org.

Notably, the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) managed to conduct examination for as many as 61 subjects before the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. These subjects included 22 Indian languages and 9 foreign languages.

The board had to cancel its pending exams in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases and the result was prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. The overall pass percentage for ICSE Class 10 exams is recorded to be 99.34 percent.

The council has also made arrangements for students to get to results through SMS. The candidates need to simply type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Under the board's alternate assessment scheme, candidates will be assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams have been conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work will be taken into account.

The internal assessment formula will be applicable for class 12 which is the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam. For class 10 which is Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the project work will be taken into account.

The exams, which were earlier postponed due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 14. The board, however, later announced that class 10 and 12 students can choose not to appear for the pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment.