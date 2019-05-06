ICSE Class 10 result, ISC Class 12 result 2019 to be announced on Tuesday at 3 pm on cisce.org

ICSE Class 10 result, ISC Class 12 result 2019: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results 2019 on Tuesday. The results will be announced at 3 pm on the board's official website cisce.org. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on its website said: "The Results for the ICSE & ISC 2019 Examinations will be declared on Tuesday, 7th May 2019 at 3:00 PM."

Along with the official website, the results of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 2019 examinations will also be made available through the CAREERS portal of the Council and through SMS.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password. Steps to be followed for accessing results:

1 Login to the CAREERS portal, click on the tile 'Examination System'.

2 On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE 2019 Examination Results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC 2019 Examination Results.

3 From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

4 Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation.

5 You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same.

In case of any doubt, the schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdeskorioninc.com or call 022-67226106.

Individual candidates can access the results by logging into the Council's website - cisce.orq or results.cisce.orq

Here's how to access the results:

1 Log on to the Council's website, click on the link 'Results 2019'.

2 For accessing the ICSE / ISC 2019 Examination results, a candidate may select ISC or ICSE, as applicable, from the Course option.

3 For accessing the ICSE 2019 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

4 For accessing the ISC 2019 Examination Results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

5 Follow the instructions as provided on the results web page.

Candidate can also check their results via SMS.

1. To receive the ICSE 2019 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message' box: ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

2. Similarly, to receive the ISC 2019 results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' box: ISC 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)

3. Send the message to the number: 09248082883

4. The result will be displayed in the following format: SHASHANK TIWARI ENG-98, HIN-87, HCG-95, MAT-98, SCI-90, CTA-100, SUPW-A, PCA

The candidates can apply for rechecking directly through the Council's website cisce.orq. In addition, the provision of applying for a recheck of the results by the Head of the School through the CAREERS Portal is also available.

The online module for submitting the request for a recheck of the results will remain open for ONLY SEVEN DAYS from the day of the declaration of the results. (From 7th May 2019 till 13th May 2019).

The results can also be accessed on DigiLocker.

The Council shall make the digitally signed copies of the Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate available for the candidates taking the ICSE and ISC Examinations through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), Government of India. In addition, candidates taking the ISC Examination will also be provided with digitally signed copies of the Migration Certificate. The digitally signed documents shall be available after 48 hours of the Publication of Results through the DigiLocker.

To sign up for DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in), all you need is a mobile number. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This will create the DigiLocker account. After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, one can download the digitally signed documents issued by the CISCE.