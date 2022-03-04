ICSE, ISC 2022 Second semester: Check revised timetable, exam schedule at cisce.org

ICSE students have already got their results for semester 1 exams which have helped them analyse the key areas where they need to focus for ICSE Semester 2 Exams. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has revised the class 10 date sheet and class 12 date sheet is also avaialbe. ICSE revised timetable has some changes and students can check them on the official website - cisce.org.

The Question Paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the Examination for class 12, the council has mentioned in the circular. For class 10, it will be available at 10:50 a.m.

Last year, the Board exams got cancelled due to Covid-19 and this time, CBSE and CISCE, apart from several state boards, are conducting exams in 2 semesters.

ICSE exam 2022 (Class 10): Timetable (Revised) for semester 2

English Language (English paper 1): April 25, 2022.

Literature in English (English paper 2): April 26, 2022

History & Civics: April 28, 2022.

Environmental Sciences (Group II Elective): April 29, 2022

Mathematics: May 2, 2022.

Geography: May 4, 2022.

Hindi: May 6, 2022

Physics: May 9, 2022.

Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages: May 11, 2022

Chemistry (Science paper 2): May 13, 2022.

Biology (Science paper 3): May 17, 2022.

Group III Elective- May 19, 2022.

Economics, Sanskrit, French (Group II Elective): May 20, 2022.

Commercial Studies (Group II Elective): May 23, 2022.

ISC exam 2022 (Class 12): Timetable for semester 2

English Paper 2: April 25, 2022 (Literature in English)

English Language- April 26, 2022 (English Language)

Chemistry Paper 1 (theory): April 28, 2022.

Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music, western Music etc: April 30, 2022.

Physics- May 2, 2022.

Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages: May 4, 2022

Geography, Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing, Electricity & Electronics: May 5, 2022.

Commerce: May 6, 2022.

Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing: May 7, 2022.

Mathematics: May 9, 2022.

Biology – Paper 1 (Theory): May 11, 2022.

BBiotechnology (Paper 1) Theory; Environmental Science - Paper 1(Theory): May 13, 2022.

Home Science Paper 1 (Theory): May 14, 2022.

Economics: May 17, 2022.

Accounts: May 20, 2022.

History: May 23, 2022

Sociology: May 25, 2022.

Political Science: May 27, 2022.

Computer Science (Paper 1) Theory: May 30, 2022.

Psychology: June 1, 2022.

Physical Education (Paper 1) Theory: June 3, 2022.

Legal Studies: June 4, 2022

Business Studies: June 6, 2022

With exams less than 2 months away, experts say students must start accelerating their preparation while trying to remain stress-free.

