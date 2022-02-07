ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result released on cisce.org, here’s direct link to check

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 today (February 7, 2022).

The students can now check their ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 scores on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Candidates can also check their ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 via SMS.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: How to check on website

Step 1. Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations – cisce.org.

Step 2. Click on either of the links, 'ICSE/ISC Sem 1 Results 2021-22.' on the Homepage

Step 3. A new page will open, enter your unique Id, Index Number and CAPTCHA and click on submit

Step 4. Your ICSE Semester 1 Result for class 10 and/or ISC Term 1 result for class 12 students will be displayed on your screen

Step 5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future references.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Results 2022 for Semester 1 can be checked via SMS by writing this–

To get ICSE Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

To get ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Direct link to check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022

Students need to note that the Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results.

It may be noted that the students can apply for rechecking of their answersheets directly through the council's website at cisce.org between February 7 ( 10 am) and February 10, 2022(10 am). The recheck charge per paper for the ICSE and ISC subjects is Rs 1,000.

