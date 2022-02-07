हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CISCE

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result released on cisce.org, here’s direct link to check

The students can now check their ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 scores on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result released on cisce.org, here’s direct link to check
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2021-22 today (February 7, 2022). 

The students can now check their ICSE, or Class 10, and ISC, or Class 12, Semester 1 scores on the official website of the council -- cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Candidates can also check their ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 via SMS. 

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: How to check on website

Step 1. Visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations – cisce.org.  

Step 2. Click on either of the links, 'ICSE/ISC Sem 1 Results 2021-22.' on the Homepage

Step 3. A new page will open, enter your unique Id, Index Number and CAPTCHA and click on submit   

Step 4. Your ICSE Semester 1 Result for class 10 and/or ISC Term 1 result for class 12 students will be displayed on your screen  

Step 5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future references.  

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Results 2022 for Semester 1 can be checked via SMS by writing this–

  • To get ICSE Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
  • To get ISC Semester-1 Results 2021-2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Direct link to check ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022

Students need to note that the Council will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results.

It may be noted that the students can apply for rechecking of their answersheets directly through the council's website at cisce.org between February 7 ( 10 am) and February 10, 2022(10 am). The recheck charge per paper for the ICSE and ISC subjects is Rs 1,000. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CISCEISC Board Resultsclass 12 board resultsClass 10 board resultsICSE Board Results
Next
Story

UP Assembly Polls 2022: Mamata Banerjee to visit Uttar Pradesh today, will seek support for SP

Must Watch

PT1M9S

UP Elections 2022: CM Yogi's love for children in Agra